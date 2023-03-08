The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama seem to be escalating with each passing day. The internet has become a war zone which has now spilled into the real world too as people chanted offensive words against Hailey at a recent public performance where Justin Bieber made a surprise entry. He did a surprise performance at Rolling Loud with Don Toliver. Keep reading to know in detail.

Selena and Justin started dating around 2011. After dating for a few years following their on-and-off relationship the couple finally parted ways around 2018. The same year the Baby singer got married to Hailey.

Recently, in the midst of the ongoing tiff between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, Justin showed his full support and love towards his wife. Meanwhile, Justin made a surprise appearance at American rapper, and singer-songwriter Don Toliver’s concert. But soon someone from the audience started shouting ‘F*ck Hailey’ and following them others joined in as well. Netizens regardless of whether they are supporters of Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber are condemning this act of aggressive hatred. The video is going viral on Twitter and has been shared by the verified account Pop Base with the caption, “Crowd chants “F*ck Hailey Bieber” during Justin Bieber’s surprise performance with Don Toliver at Rolling Loud.”

Check out the post here:

Crowd chants “F*ck Hailey Bieber” during Justin Bieber’s surprise performance with Don Toliver at Rolling Loud. pic.twitter.com/6JlHPPyyKc — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

One of the users commenting on the hatred against Hailey Bieber wrote, “This is just going too far tbh,” another wrote, “This is a little much IMO.” One of the fans of Selena Gomez wrote, “I’m team Selena but this is so unnecessary.” Another user’s comment read, “Okay this gone too far now. I feel bad.” One of the other users commented, “Selena would not love this,” and another commenter said, “this is absolutely disgusting.”

It all started when Selena Gomez shared a TikTok video clip of her lip-syncing Bella Hadid. After she posted that video Kylie Jenner shared a post that was accused of shading Gomez, they were even deemed as ‘mean girls’ online. From that, things started escalating and now this. However, a few days ago reports stated that Justin Bieber is standing strong with his wife Hailey.

On the other hand, Selena also urged her fans to be empathetic towards other people’s mental health too.

