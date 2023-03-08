Chris Rock painted many headlines in 2022 owing to the slap controversy at the Oscars. Well, it was not the first controversy in which the comedian was involved. He has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the past due to his controversial statements. Today, we bring to you a throwback when he confessed how his p*rn addiction wrecked his own marriage. Scroll below to read the details.

Chris, once in an hour–long comedy special, ‘Chris Rock: Tamborine’ got brutally honest himself and had touched the tough subjects like his battle with p*rn addiction and how it affected his marriage. He also went on to reveal that he wasn’t a good husband and that was the outcome of his addiction.

In Chris Rock: Tamborine, which is available on Netflix, the comedian made some shocking revelations about his p*rn addiction and admitted that it wrecked his own marriage. He said, “I was not a good husband. I was f*cked up. I was addicted to p*rn. I know, billion -dollar industry, just me, right? I was addicted to p*rn and you know I was 15 minutes late everywhere. When you watch too much p*rn you know what happens? Here is what happens. You become s*xually autistic. You develop s*xually autism. You have a hard time with eye contact and verbal cues.”

He further revealed, “When you start watching p*rn, any p*rn’ll do. ‘Ah they are n*ked. Woo – hoo’. Then, later on, you are f*cked up. And you need is a perfect p*rn cocktail to get you off. I was so f*cked up, I need an Asian girl with black girl’s a** that speaks Spanish just to get my d*ck move in an inch. I am a lot better now.”

For the unversed, comedian Chris Rock was married to Malaak Compton for 16 years before they finally parted ways in 2016 and his p*rn addiction was one of the major reasons behind his divorce. In the same video, the comedian also confessed being unfaithful to his wife.

