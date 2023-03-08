Literally, no one in the DCU at this point has a secure future where they can claim to own an IP at the studio apart from a few who actually have their own separate timelines (The Batman, Joker, etc). One of the most anticipated of them all is that of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman’s future because a lot has been reported about it. While we recently saw a hint of hope from James Gunn, the latest Shazam! Fury Of Gods update has a sad bit to offer.

For the unversed, after Patty Jenkins walked away from Wonder Woman 3, everything around the movie has not been the same. The reports said that even Gal wouldn’t stay in to do the film, considering her close bond with the filmmaker. But then came James Gunn, and turns out he has an entire new plan. So now the question was whether Gadot is required or not.

But one movie that is moving forward in his chaos is Shazam! The Fury Of Gods. The conversation around this was that Gal Gadot had shot for the same, and her part was cut off by the studio post the Patty Jenkins feud. But the latest spotting gave us a visual of Wonder Woman. Turns out it is a Fake Diana Prince. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Yes, you read that right. The Diana Prince we see in the latest spotting of Shazam! Fury Of Gods is a fake Wonder Woman and not Gal Gadot. As per a Comic Book Movie report, the fake version of her superhero is being played by a model names Taylor Cahill as mentioned in the credit list. This means this is yet another faceless cameo keeping doors open for endless possibilities, probably.

But the fact that Gal Gadot had shot for Shazam! Fury Of Gods as Wonder Woman, as per reports, and using a body double in such a situation when you have the actor themselve is strange. There is not confirmation on this, but the report also suggests that this could be a way to keep things in the studio’s control considering the reports that the actor was chopped off from the film.

Shazam! Fury Of Gods is set to release on March 17, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

