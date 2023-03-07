After the wedding, one of the things that a newlywed couple thinks about is the house of their dreams. And well, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on a hunt to get their perfect paradise soon. Reports were rife that they had finally got their hands on a massive mansion in Escrow, LA, with a whopping price tag of $34 million. However, now new reports are suggesting that they have moved on to another lavish property cancelling the previous one that comes with a double price tag. Stunned? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to find out!

Jen and Ben are still in the Escrow neighbourhood where they before and almost finalised their dream house, only to retreat from there and choose another massive, lavish mansion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports in TMZ, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might have hit the jackpot with the new mansion. Whereas the previous one cost around $34 million, the new mansion comes with a whopping price tag of $64 million, which after turning into Indian currency, stands at approximately Rs 523 crores.

Mindblown? Jaws dropped? Well, the mansion comes with quite an amount, but it also comes with a lot of amenities, including 8 bedrooms, 11 baths and 16,000 sq. feet of a fortress on a 1.13-acre compound. And that’s not it. The lavish property will also feature an 800-square ft. gym, a professional media room, a game room, a spacious backyard and a resort-style pool/spa with a firepit area. There’s also a whole separate guest house, which has its own Japanese-style soaking tub along with a canyon-side view that is worth dying for!

Sources told TMZ that the couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been checking it out every now and then to finalise any changes that needed to be done once the sale goes through. And if you’re wondering how they would own property so lavish, apart from being both filthy rich? Then let us tell you, as per the reports, Jen’s famed Bel-Air estate has been on the market, which is in Escrow now with a potential buyer for $39M. On the other hand, Ben recently sold his Pacific Palisades mansion for around $30 million.

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s mansion? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Jada Pinkett Smith Had No Part To Play In Chris Rock & Will Smith’s Slapgate, Sources Claim The Comedian Is Obsessed With Her: “That’s Been Going On For Almost 30 Years”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News