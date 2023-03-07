Valentine’s month may have been over but there is still love in the air and it melts our hearts when we see people falling in love. Last night at a Paris Fashion Week event, American singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga confirmed their love for each other in front of the world in the most romantic way. The duo could not contain their happiness and it reflected all over their faces. Scroll below to know about the adorable gestures!

For the unversed, Avril was previously engaged to another singer and songwriter, Mod Sun. But Avril broke off the engagement with him reportedly and it came as a big shock for the songwriter. The couple dated for about two years before they went their separate ways.

Several media outlets including Page Six reported that the rumoured couple Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted kissing at the Mugler x Hunter Scafer party. The rapper reportedly put his arm around Lavigne’s neck as he grabbed the bottom of her face with the other hand. They showcased their love for one another by sharing a couple of kisses in front of others. They didn’t seem to care about the others as they completely immersed themselves in one another.

The report further stated that Avril Lavigne and Tyga were completely smitten by one another. Prior to their PDA, the duo sat together in the front row of the Ottolinger show whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears often. They were also seen walking hand in hand and seemed so much in love that it showed on their faces. Twitter is swarming with images of the lovebirds, take a look:

Avril and Tyga also attended Leonardo DiCaprio‘s party together last week. There were also reports of them being spotted on a couple of dates too. It seems finally they have reached the stage where they can share the news with the world and their fans. And we can’t be happy enough for them.

