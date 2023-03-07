British Model Kate Moss started her modeling journey at the young age of 14. As she discovered the journey at a very young age, she caught the attention of the fashion industry when a series of stark stylized photographs of her were published in the youth-style magazine The Face. As her modeling career took off, she was also in the news for her relationship with Johnny Depp. However, there was a time when she was uncomfortable posing nude when she was young.

At the start of their careers, the young couple dated from 1994 until they called it quits in 1997 after a few years together and a rumored engagement. Even after parting ways, the couple stayed good friends and Kate also supported Depp during his infamous trial with his ex-wife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Kate Moss reached new heights of success in her modeling career, she also had to face backlash when she was known as an “anti-supermodel.” During a conversation with Vanity Fair, she recalled an incident when she had to pose nude. “I see a 16-year-old now, and to ask her to take her clothes off would feel really weird. But they were like, If you don’t do it, then we’re not going to book you again.”

While elaborating upon the incident, Kate Moss added she had no choice. “So I’d lock myself in the toilet and cry and then come out and do it. I never felt very comfortable about it,” added the model.

Kate Moss went on to add that she hated her b**bs because she was “flat-chested”. She says, “There’s a lot of boobs. I hated my boobs! Because I was flat-chested. And I had a big mole on one. That picture of me running down the beach—I’ll never forget doing that, because I made the hairdresser, who was the only man on the shoot, turn his back.”

Later, Kate Moss rose to fame with the 1992 Calvin Klein photoshoot, and she went on to get fashion icon status. From then, Kate became the face of some of the biggest luxury brands and currently runs her own modeling agency and clothing range.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Johnny Depp Sells Another Round Of Hand-Painted Portraits, Sparks Rumours Of Financial Issues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News