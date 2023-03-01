Fashion and style are extensions of one’s personality, and it depends on how you carry yourself. Not only women, men too pay great attention to the way they dress and how to redefine themselves, especially celebrities. One particular celeb among them is Michael B Jordan. He has been continuously establishing himself as a stylish force. Jordan has been doing everything from tailored suits to different colours and fabrics to perfectly fitted silhouettes. And now his debut shoot with Calvin Klein is a delicious treat for his fans, especially the female fans!

In 2020, he was helmed as People’s S*xiest Man Alive, and we can see why! The photos are going viral online, and Jordan is serving every naughty fantasy of women; his latest is just the ultimate thirst trap for all. Scroll down to view the pictures and see us struggling to keep our composure while decoding his looks.

Michael B Jordan recently shot for Calvin Klein’s underwear campaign. The pictures are in monochrome and they are all pieces of art. In one of the pictures, Michael B Jordan is seen wearing a white vest and white briefs. His ripped physique is making us slip at every curve. As he is trying to rip his clothing off, we are struggling to keep our thoughts pure. The carousal of images shows different emotions of Jordan and, in one of them, he can be seen lying on his side with nothing but his briefs on, staring at you as if he knows we are hiding our dirty thoughts from him.

For his look, he is sporting a neatly done buzz cut. Michael B Jordan is also sporting a his signature bearded style. His eyebrows are well-groomed as well. As soon as Michael’s photos went viral online, people took to the comment section to share their desires and fantasies surrounding him.

One of the users commented, “Lord, forgive me, for I have sinned. I lusted in my heart for this man, and I’m asking you to cleanse my mind.” Another commenting on Michael B Jordan’s photos wrote, “Did MBJ just #BreakTheInternet !?” A third user wrote, “If I see this on a billboard, I will get into an accident.” And the thirst comments go on!

Michael B. Jordan for Calvin Klein pic.twitter.com/Zsob0rhg79 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 27, 2023

On the professional front, Michael B Jordan will be making his directorial debut with Creed III, which will hit the theatres on 3rd March. Till then, Ladies, feast your eyes on these photographs only and share your thoughts through comments!

