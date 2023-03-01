For the longest time, the rumour mills spurred speculations about Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan to be the next black Superman. And now after the change of authority of the DC universe, and Henry Cavill leaving the spot empty, fans were wondering whether Michael would actually be doing it or not. But unfortunately it’s bad news for everyone as recently, in an interview the actor debunked his casting rumours. Scroll below to get the scoop!

The rumour was that Jordan will be playing Val-Zod, an alternate Kryptonian hero from the more well-known Kal-El (Clark Kent/Superman). And it started doing the rounds after a report in Collider suggested that Black Superman project is already in talks with Michael.

At the red carpet event for his upcoming film Creed, in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Michael B. Jordan finally answered everyone’s queries about him doing black Superman, and well, it’s a bit disappointing. When the reporter asked him “And finally, you came back for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ We were so happy about that. But now you’re gonna take on the DC role of Black Superman”, the actor bluntly asked “Who said that?”

When the reporter added a lil more pressure on the actor to spill something, Michael B. Jordan shared, “You said that. I didn’t say that. I don’t even know about no rumors about that one.”

Michael B. Jordan’s recent denial kind of deflected from what he had said earlier. In a previous interview with Cinepop, Michael had given hope to all of his fans even though he had said he had no idea in particular. In the 2021 interview, he shared, “I mean, I don’t know. I think you know there’s a…I don’t really know what is going on with that in particular, but I think everybody’s want and desire to see Black leads and heroic roles I think is really important. Representation is important.”

Well, all that’s been said and done, we still don’t know who will be taking the baton of playing Superman now that Henry Cavill has taken an exit from the DC universe. What do you think about Michael B. Jordan’s denial? Let us know!

