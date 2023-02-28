Jennifer Lawrence never fails to impress her fans both on and off-screen. The actor’s work in her films, humble being, and fashion choices are always praised. JLaw has often expressed her love for s*xy black outfits and dazzled in them on red carpets. She once set the carpet on fire with her oh-so-trendy black two-piece dress at a party.

Jennifer made her acting debut during her late teens with the 2008 film Garden Drama. However, she struck to international fame with her work in ‘The Hunger Games.’ The actress has since starred in several award-winning films and also won an oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence always brings a spark to the red carpet with her stunning looks and goofy attitude. The actress once graced the red carpet of Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in 2016 and left everyone drooling over her chic look.

Jennifer arrived in an Alexander Wang black two-piece dress, which included a strapless black bralette-like crop top with a V cut in the front covered with threads. She flaunted her cl*avage in the top as it lifted her b**bs perfectly. The other half of the dress was a black body-hugging skirt with a thigh-high slit and the same tread detailing.

Along with the look, JLaw carried a black and white polka dot purse and silver strapped heels. She accessorised with a platinum chain and matching earrings.

jennifer lawrence at the vanity fair oscar party (2016) pic.twitter.com/KSvQieYSjl — Jennifer Lawrence Gallery (@jlawgallery) March 30, 2022

Coming to her makeup, the Red Sparrow actress opted for a nude base and blush with pink lipstick. Her black eyeshades and winged eyeliner gave her a perfect cat-eye look. To complete her look, Jennifer sported a short blonde bob hair-do.

What do you think of Jennifer Lawrence’s this look? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Beyonce Once Dazzled In A Barely-There N*de Embellished Dress At The Oscars After Party Proving She’s The One Who Runs The World Quite Literally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News