Actress Megan Fox never leaves her millions of fans spellbound with her s*xy outfits that enhance her curves. The actress has graced many red carpets with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly and left everyone in awe of her outfits. She once attended Billboard Music Awards in 2021 in a black ensemble and left all of us drooling.

Megan has been in the headlines for a while now following the rumours surrounding some issues in her engagement with MGK. The actress has removed all her posts from Instagram and clarified that there is no third-party involvement in their relationship.

Megan Fox and her then-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly twinned in black outfits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The two set couple goals both with their PDA and their gothic looks. Here are more details about Fox’s s*xy look.

Megan donned a Mugler sheer cutout dress, which included a sleeveless bodysuit top with halterneck detailing and a sheer body-hugging sheer skirt. The details in the top perfectly complimented her curves as she flaunted a busty cle*vage and as*. The Transformers actor wore a pair of silver earrings and added black platform heels to her look.

Megan Fox y mi marido en los Billboard Music Awards 2021 pic.twitter.com/CVRUg9OjQk — Fred 💬 (@Lasserplay) May 24, 2021

Coming to her makeup, Megan went for an all-glam look with blush and contour lifting her face. A thick eyeliner made her eyes look more intense, while a nude pink lip shade completed her glammed-up face. She left her locks open and sported long nails with black and white detailing.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly going through a rough patch. After dating for a few years, the couple got engaged last year. While many rumours came out about the problems in their paradise, Megan and MGK have remained tight-lipped about the same.

