It is raining stunning looks in Milan and American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is no way behind. Kim recently made an appearance at the Dolce and Gabanna show at Milan Fashion Week and left us all in awe of her shimmery look. Read on to know details about Kim’s blinky dress.

Kim belongs to one of the most famous American families. She grew to prominence with the reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians which followed the lives of her entire family, including her mom Kris and four sisters.

Kim Kardashian attended Dolce and Gabanna’s show at Milan Fashion Week and turned heads with her red sparkly two-piece outfit. The outfit included a red sequin crop-top-like bralette with black straps and a plunging that complimented her b*sty figure. The two-piece set was completed by a matching body-hugging long skirt that went down to her toes and did complete justice to her killer curves.

Talking about her accessories, Kim Kardashian surely went out of her way and accessories her look with two cross pendant chains. The SKIMS founder flaunted her long red nails and wore a pair of black heels. She completed her glittery look with a matching mini purse, also by Dolce & Gabanna.

Kim Kardashian in Milan today. pic.twitter.com/lP9Dh3wZj8 — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) February 25, 2023

For makeup, Kim opted for, what seems to be her favourite, a nude look. The contoured base lifted her face, black mascara made her eyes pop and nude lipstick made her lips pout-perfect. Kim left her locks open and sported side bangs.

Kim heading to the @dolcegabbana show in Milan today. pic.twitter.com/2e9m3mFZBj — Kim Kardashian Photos (@KimKPhotos) February 25, 2023

Talking to Vogue Italia, Kim Kardashian revealed that the outfit she wore was from the brand’s 1994 collection. She added that it was a red sequin dress that the designers modernised as a two-piece set for her. Kim also mentioned that the outfit will go into her Dolce & Gabanna archives that she wants her daughters to wear someday.

