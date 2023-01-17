Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s banters on social media are now a regular thing. The sisters love teasing each other and never leave a chance to make headlines by indulging in drama. While they are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, they never shy away from leaving hilarious comments on each other’s social media posts.

This time Kylie and Kim Kardashian have called each other out in a series of hilarious comments on a recent Instagram post, and we just living for the pettiness of it all. Last evening Kylie shared a number of pictures donned in a black onesie with knee-high black boots. She looked drop-dead gorgeous but it was Kim’s comment that caught everyone’s attention. Scroll down to read the hilarious banter that sizzling sisters shared on social media.

As soon as Kylie Jenner shared her drop-dead pictures on Instagram donned in a black onesie with Knee-high black boots, in a green field and captioned it, “kyventuures.” As soon as she posted her picture on social media, fans reacted to the picture and it managed to garner 5 million likes. Many commented that she looked great. However, her older sister Kim’s comment was something that caught everyone’s attention. Kim asked Kylie to tag her shapewear brand SKIMS in the post, so then fans would know where to buy. Well! Well! That was quite hilarious, isn’t it? And we believe it’s a pretty fair request.

However, Kylie Jenner wasn’t that impressed with Kim’s comment and she also gave a savage reply and said, “I had to steal this from mom’s house and now you want me to promote?!!!! Wow.” But their fans loved the conversation. One of the users commented, “ Rich and famous yet normal sister drama. Real you is the best.”

Another user was quick to praise Kim’s business skills and wrote, “Kim is such a businesswoman.” For the unversed, Kylie Jenner hasn’t tagged SKIMS in her post we loved the sibling drama.

