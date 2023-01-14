Kylie Jenner, one of the sisters of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family, who rose to fame after their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is also a model, an entrepreneur, and a mother of two. Kylie is one of the most fashionable divas who never leaves her fans disappointed with her looks. However, she has been leading the headlines for quite some time after splitting from her ex Travis Scott. Now a close friend of Kylie revealed the real reason behind their split. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Kylie and Travis have been together for a very long time, but still, they haven’t tied the knot. However, taking a break from their relationship is nothing new for them, this has happened before as well. The duo also has two children together.

Now, a close friend of Kylie Jenner talked about her split from Travis Scott in an interview with Hollywood Life. The insider revealed, “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life.”

Going further in the conversation, the insider spilled the beans that even though Kylie Jenner wanted to have a dreamy wedding and get engaged with Travis Scott, he never showed he also wants the same thing. The source shared, “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken their relationship several times but have always found their way back to each other. Their recent split news came into the surface when Kylie went to Aspen to spend holidays with her kids alone. However, it seems her family had been also pushing and expecting Travis to propose to Kylie soon. Well, things took a major U-turn and the couple parted ways instead of getting engaged. Now, we can only hope the two of them can sort it out by themselves.

One of their close friends had shared to Hollywood Life in a previous interview, “They have broken up several times before and have gotten back together, so no one would be surprised if they do again. After everything that he went through this past year, the fact that Kylie stood by him speaks volumes.”

What do you think about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s split? Let us know!

