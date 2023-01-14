Selena Gomez happens to be one of the most influential personalities in the world. She isn’t just an artist, performer or a kind human being but also an entrepreneur now with her own makeup brand ‘Rare Beauty’. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Sel donned a n*de sheer dress and performed her heart out on ‘Who Says’ making millions of her fans sing with her. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sel enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 370 million followers on Instagram. Not just that, the singer also happens to be one of the highest-paid celebrities on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the video, a Selena Gomez fan page shared the video of the singer performing the song ‘Who Says’ in November 2022. Sel can be seen wearing a n*de sheer dress and looked pretty as always in it.

She styled her dress with high heels and messy braid along with bold red lips to finish off the look. In the video, you can see the fans also performing with the star and getting emotional over the song.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez | FanPage 🇮🇳 (@m_a_selenator)

Reacting to Selena Gomez’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Dude….i get goosebumps whenever I watch this video ❤️ that’s magic! Pure Magic! ❤️”

Another user commented, “She an Angel fr💗✨🛐”

A third user commented, “The chills I got are insane”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez winning the audiences with her singing as well as fashion wardrobe? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence’s Flawless Skincare Decoded: From Zinc Infused Sunscreen, Retinol Based Eye Cream Every Night To Using Thick Mask – Here’s The Actress’ Beauty Regime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News