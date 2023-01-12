Rihanna has been in the limelight for over a decade now and in these ten years, we have seen her becoming an outspoken authentic idol from being an innocent pop princess. She was recently shining bright like a diamond at the Golden Globes 2023. The pop icon enjoys a huge fanbase but she had her own fair share of controversies and crazy moments.

From being thrown out from a holy place to allegedly smoking weed and sharing it with the world, Riri never shies away from showing off her wild side to the world. However, her wild side has a lot of times made her a part of the controversy. Do you know the savage queen once stripped off on Instagram? Today, we bring to you a throwback story when Rihanna was banned from Instagram for n*dity. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Back in 2014, Rihanna was banned from Instagram for n*dity. The pop icon-turned-makeup mogul posted her n*de pictures on a social media platform and soon after that her account got suspended for violating guidelines of Instagram. However, the savage queen didn’t stop there and took it to Twitter to have a jab at Instagram officials. Notably, the pictures were taken by photographer Mario Sorrenti, were a part of the French Magazine Lui.

In fact, an email was also sent to Rihanna from Instagram warning her to keep her clothes on in the future or she could find her account shut permanently. The Pop icon then mocked the rules of Instagram and uploaded another picture where she is fully clothed and wrote, “ Cover If It Was Upto Instagram.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Well, we all know Rihanna has a strong mindset and nothing can stop her from slaying on social media. Her unapologetic and uncensored attitude is loved by all. What’s your opinion on these raunchy pictures of Rihanna? Let us know in the comments section.

