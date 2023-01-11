Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had one of the most famous on–off romances in Hollywood. The duo met first in 2009 after Bieber admitted that the “Good For You” singer was his celebrity crush. They were together for almost 8 years before finally parting ways in 2018.

Well, under the guise of close friends, the pop stars went on to quietly date each for several months before they made their public debut as a couple at Vanity Fair Oscars Party in the year 2011. Their on-and-off relationship made a lot of headlines but do you know once it was reported that Justin had cheated on Selena with Rihanna? Yes, you read it right. Scroll down to read the story.

According to Radar Online, the teen idol Justin Bieber is said to have cheated on his on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez towards the beginning of their relationship with the Umbrella hitmaker Rihanna. The report revealed Selena was devastated to learn about these shocking details. It was alleged that 18 -year -old Bieber got together with Rihanna after flirting with each other at a basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2011.

The source in the report said, “It really cut like a knife because it happened in February of 2011 when Selena Gomez and the Baby singer Justin Bieber had been dating for months and were falling in love. The entire episode caused Selena to question the entire relationship. Selena thought they were might hooking up as well.”

The couple parted ways in 2018 after Justin Bieber got married to model Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Selena Gomez has too moved on in her life. On the other hand, Selena Gomez shares a warm equation with Rihanna. Both are quite talented artists and enjoy a massive loyal fanbase. They might not be best friends but things are cordial between the two. In fact, Selena once called Rihanna her favourite artist.

