Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular Hollywood actors who is known from his WWE days and then through his acting years. His muscular figure and handsome looks have been in the talks for a long time. On the work front, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the DC’s superhero movie Black Adam which tanked miserably at the box office. However, Dwayne often leads the headlines for his personal life. But once, he got entangled in a controversy over his flirtatious comment on Megan Thee Stallion. Scroll below to find the scoop!

Dwayne was previously married to Dany Garcia but then got divorced from her. In 2019, he got married once again to Lauren Hashian, and here’s what he had done to save his ‘perfectly married’ image in front of the media.

During a press conference of DC League Of Super-Pets, Dwayne Johnson was asked “if you could be any celebrity’s pet, who would you be?” To that, Dwayne didn’t take much time to respond and revealed Megan Thee Stallion’s name. When he was further asked why he named her, the Red Notice actor shared, “We don’t have to talk about that, okay?” Well, after this, the video had gone viral on Twitter, and Dwayne faced a lot of backlash from his fans and netizens.

not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying he'll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he'll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Tang Boyd🦋✨ (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

However, it was Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine who had taken a dig at Dwayne Johnson at that time, and in a deleted Tweet, he had written, “All our dogs named after #s. Just teach your wife to use seasoning … You’ll be iiight … Moana is the shit tho,” referring to Dwayne’s wife Lauren Hashian being white and as The Rock also starred in the Disney movie Moana.

Well, when fans were lashing out at Dwayne Johnson for having a little flirt game with Megan Thee Stallion even after being married to Lauren, he had clarified it was a joke. In an interview for The World Sexiest Man, he had shared, “First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything, Nothing is off limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

