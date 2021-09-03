Advertisement

A couple of days ago, pictures of Alabama police officer Eric Fields broke the internet for his uncanny resemblance to actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. In fact, the Jumanji actor also took to social media and reacted to the pictures showing how similar they look and shared a heartwarming tweet that also thanked the public servant for his services.

While fans are still stunned by both the facial and physical similarities between the two, some eagle eyes, or well may we should call them werewolves because of their super-hearing – have noticed how similar the voices of the two are as well.

Shocked? Well, below we are sharing with you some videos of Eric Fields and Dwayne Johnson too. Check them out and let us know if you think they are similar. Also, scroll below to know the comments fans have made about the similarities and differences too. Check out some of the videos below:

Commenting on his videos, several fans have pointed out that both Dwayne Johnson & Eric Fields not only share physical resemblances but also their voices are pretty much the same. Commenting on one video, a user had written, “Why you even speak like him?” Another, on the same video, replied saying, “I refuse to believe you are not the same person,” while a third added, “Dude even sounds like rocky .. what the fck ..” Another fan added, “You also speak like the rock😳” A comment on the post also read, “In the next fastcand furious franchise vin diesel and the rock find they are really cousins and their bad arse brother shows up alongside John cena loll”

His videos featured other comments that suggest Eric Fields is the child of Dwayne Johnson and his Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. In this context, one user wrote, “Wow it’s like the rock and Vin Diesel played “Face/Off” and Diesel’s face was put on the Rock’s body.” Another wrote, “If Vin Diesel and the Rock had a baby…lol love it!” A third replied to the video saying, “You are like a mix between The Rock and Vin Diesel,” while a fourth added, “Vin diesel and the rock had a baby.”

Here are a couple of videos featuring Dwayne:

While Eric Fields has an uncanny resemblance to Dwayne Johnson, do think his voice is also similar to his or does it sound like Vin Diesel? Let us know in the comments below.

