BTS’ Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, is the songwriter and singer of the group. He has written and has released a few solo songs as well. The Bangtan Boys Suga, J Hope, Jimin, RM, V, Jungkook and Jin stole the hearts of their fans from the time they were launched in 2013. Since then, the group has grown immensely with their songs, such as Dynamite, Butter, Life Goes On, and more have peaked at the number one position on the charts.

The band has gained huge popularity, fans and a net worth in millions. As per the reports, BTS‘ net worth as a whole group is around $50 million, which has made them the 47th highest-paid celebrities in the entire world. So what is the net worth of Seok-jin?

If the reports are to be believed then, Jin joined the management company Big Hit Music as an actor but instead tried his hand at singing. Since then, he has co-written and released many tracks, because of which he has earned a hefty amount. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $20 million.

BTS has also released a few documentaries on their albums. Their Burn the Stage: The Movie has minted around $2.4 million, according to Forbes. Along with that, Jin has also written solo tracks Awake, Epiphany and Moon. These songs have received magnanimous praises from BTS ARMY.

Apart from music, the singer has also ventured into the food industry. He owns a Japanese restaurant in South Korea with his brother. While talking about his family, the singer also comes from one of the wealthiest families in South Korea. His father was in the 31st position on Forbes’ Korea’s 50 Richest in 2018.

Jin and the rest of BTS have worked hard and captured the hearts of fans through their music, worldwide. Their efforts have paid off several times, including recently. Guinness World Records congratulated BTS as a total of 23 records will be added on their name to the Hall of Fame. Read more about it on Koimoi!

