Advertisement

It’s no doubt, South Korean boy band BTS are currently the top musical band in the world. BTS has often been credited for thinking out of the box and that’s exactly how they have shattered every record. On Thursday, Guinness World Records announced that it is welcoming 23 records created by Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS to its Hall of Fame in 2022.

BTS has dominated their place in this competitive world and presented South Korean culture and music in a way that everyone can connect with them, despite language barriers.

Advertisement

In a statement released by Guinness World Records, they announced, “Among several Billboard music awards, Asian music awards and many others, BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media – an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY.”

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK 🙌 Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame 👇 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

From claiming Billboard Music in 2017 to seizing five records for their latest English language single, Butter, BTS has gone up and up.

BTS consists of 7 members, including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Guinness World Records have credited them for shattering multiple records, like most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok, for a live most tickets sold streamed concert and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, Butter.

Guinness World Records further stated, “Recently, mirroring BTS’ success, the record-breaking girl band BLACKPINK opened Coachella 2019. It was the first time in history a K-pop girl band performed at a U.S. festival, a show-stopping exhibition and a true once-in-a-lifetime event for Blink.”

In just a few years South Korea has become a universal inspiration and trendsetter, and BTS or Bangtan Boys are perhaps the reason behind the country’s pop revolution.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Talks About Getting Older, Crankier & Giving Priority To Comfort: “Just Don’t Want To Be Billboard”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube