Brad Pitt is one of those Hollywood superstars who is aging like a fine wine, although the 12 Monkeys star doesn’t think himself as ‘style guy’ but his personality and dressing style speaks a lot.

Be it wearing classic black suits in red carpets or casual dressing, Brad can look good in just about anything, however, the actor feels in high spirits when he’s wearing simple and comfortable clothes.

In an interview with the Esquire magazine, Brad Pitt says, “If I have a style, it’s no style,” he adds, “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

“I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard.”

Indulging more into the same, Brad Pitt explains, “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that.”

Looks like Brad Pitt knows a few things about styling; calling him one of Hollywood’s best dressed men seems legit. Apart from styling, the Fight Club actor has a soft corner for coffee and recently he became the brand ambassador of an Italian luxury coffee and espresso machine brand, De’Longhi.

Brad Pitt shares, “I am a serious, professional, committed coffee drinker. Usually a three-cappuccino drinker in the morning, and depending on the work in the afternoon, I might switch over to an espresso.”

The superstar further explains why he chose to collaborate with De’Longhi, “I try to do very few of these things. But for me, it made sense to take a ride with De’Longhi. When you have confidence in your product, you don’t have to shove it down people’s throats. You can do it nicely.”

