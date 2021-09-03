Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to make the headlines after the couple separated and even more after the release of the rapper’s album Donda. What caught the attention most was how a lot of lyrics from several songs in the album are based on West’s life at home with Kim and more references to their marriage.

Recently, several listeners of the album suggested that the song ‘Hurricane’ suggests that Kanye is rapping about him cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star after the birth of their first two kids.

Even though Kanye West has not confirmed or denied the meaning of the songs interpreted by his fans, the SKIMS founder has expressed her feelings towards her former partner’s candour. Some reports state that Kim does not appreciate how open Kanye has been about their relationship through his songs.

“Kim doesn’t want Kanye to air out their dirty laundry. She is repeatedly getting hurt by his right to speech,” a source told HollywoodLife. The source added that the “dirty laundry” is “bringing back memories” of Kanye West’s abortion comments at his political rally last July. For those who are unaware, the rapper told the crowd that he and Kim Kardashian had considered an abortion during her pregnancy with her eldest child North.

Kanye made this statement during his presidential bid last year. “This is bringing back memories of when he talked about a possible abortion,” the source continued. “Kim finds it inappropriate in every way. It is a constant reminder she has no say in anything he does.”

Other than North, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also share three more kids, Saint, Psalm and Chicago West. The couple got married in 2014 but called it quits some months ago. Their break-up also came at the same time when Kanye decided to release his album Donda.

