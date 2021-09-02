Advertisement

When it comes to celebrity couples, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are one such pair that everyone would know of. The duo met way back in the early 2000s, and after a decade or so, the two got married lavishly. Since then, they have had four kids, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. However, after seven years of marriage, the two were reported to be separated.

Amongst their split, Kanye has released his album Donda, which has held several controversies around it. A few months back, it was reported that West wrote a song on his estranged wife, Kim. A lot of the songs in his new album suggest his life at home with Kardashian, and his fans have been quick in catching the details.

Recently, Kanye West has sparked speculation that he cheated on Kim Kardashian in his song, ‘Hurricane’. If the reports are to be believed then, he cheated on Kim after they had their second child. The lyrics read, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin.”

Many people have also confirmed the meaning behind Kanye West’s song featured on Donda. According to PageSix, an insider said, “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.” While another report confirmed that the ‘new chick’ mentioned in the lyrics is not Irina Shayk, with whom the rapper had a recent fling and reportedly split last month.

The song ‘Hurricane’ also appears to detail the California Home Kim Kardashian and the rapper purchased in 2014, and the house was also featured in Architectural Digest. In the song, Kanye raps, “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it.”

Moreover, Kim Kardashian also shared a screenshot of her listening to Kanye West’s song. But she was trolled by her fans who saw that the volume was on mute.

