Kanye West changed his name to Ye back in 2021, and now, he’s taken it one step further. According to new California business records, the man once known for making Graduation and headlines now goes by Ye Ye. Yes, you read that right. That’s not a typo. That’s the name showing up on all his companies, from Yeezy Apparel to his record label and more.

Ye Ye Name Appears On Official Business Filings

According to Page Six, Kanye West’s chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani, handled the paperwork and filed it under the updated name. Before this switch, official documents listed him as Ye West. Now it’s Ye Ye everywhere.

Although the rapper hasn’t said a word about this latest name flip on social media, signs were already there. Earlier this month, he dropped a message on X (formerly Twitter) saying he was done using his old handle. “Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye,” he tweeted June 1. “Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is.”

Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is — ye (@kanyewest) June 1, 2025

Ye First Announced Name Change In 2018

Kanye started calling himself Ye back in 2018. He also used that as his album title while holed up in Wyoming, making music in the mountains. In 2021, he filed to make it legal. A judge signed off, and just like that, Kanye West became Ye. By 2024, things had gotten more serious. His chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, even sent letters asking people to stop using his old and ‘slave name.’

The letter read, “Ye is one of the most recognizable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes. He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand of ‘Kanye West,’ lightly. The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye.”

Kanye penned in the letter that he is calling on “streaming platforms, publishers, stores, unions, lyrics websites, and data resellers” to make the change since they are some of “the most visible places.”

Ye has made it very clear how much this means to him. He sees it not as a rebranding but as reclaiming, and now, apparently, one Ye wasn’t enough.

