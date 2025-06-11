Millie Bobby Brown literally blew everyone’s mind with her telekinesis power and cuteness in Stranger Things 10 years ago. She is now a beautiful 21-year-old actress and producer and has excelled in the industry with her dedication, love for the skill, and hard work. She has not only achieved a lot of accolades for her craft but has also started her family by marrying the love of her life. Yes, she is married to Jake Bongiovi.

The couple started dating between 2021 and 2022. Soon enough, in 2023, they shared mysterious pictures on their Instagram handle and hinted at their engagement, where Millie could be seen flaunting her ring. A year later to their engagement, they secretly got married. So, who is Jake Bongiovi? Scroll ahead to get to know him better.

Who Is Jake Bongiovi?

The 22-year-old Jacob Hurley Bongiovi was born to John Francis Bongiovi Jr. and Dorothea Hurley. He is one of Jon Bon Jovi’s four children. He is the youngest of his three siblings, who include Romeo, Stephanie, and Jesse. And who doesn’t know Jacob Hurley Bongiovi – the popular rock band legend and actor? So, like Millie, Jake had also grown up in the spotlight. He was an athlete in high school and won many accolades for playing football.

For those who don’t know, Bongiovi’s parents have been married since 1989, and their love story has always been iconic as they met in high school and stayed together ever since. Jon once shared with People how their relationship lasted so long and said, “Mutual respect—having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out.”

How Did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Meet?

While promoting Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown once answered the most-asked question for WIRED, which was how she met the love of her life. She said, “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” And well, we all know that the rest is history.

Jake Bongiovi has been a part of Millie’s life, and at her every single event, he was seen standing there, admiring his lady and giving us major couple goals. They made their first red carpet debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in March, and since then, there has been no looking back.

Jake is even friends with Millie’s friends, especially her best friend and co-star, Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things. They had even gone to watch Harry Styles’ concert together, and Brown had shared a mushy romantic photo with Bongiovi on her Instagram.

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for Stranger Things season 5. But on her personal life, she is enjoying the best married life ever with Jake Bongiovi.

