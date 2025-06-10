Millie Bobby Brown is one of the rising stars in Hollywood. She has shown her versatility not only as an actress but also by becoming an executive producer herself. She is not only evolving as a star, but she has also made her name in beauty and fashion. She has her own brand, Florence by Mills, that covers beauty, fashion, coffee, sunglasses—you name it, her brand has it.

Over the years, Millie has earned a lot of accolades for her career. However, she also sees herself settled, which is why she got married to the love of her life – Jake Bongiovi. They started dating in 2021 after meeting through Instagram and being friends for a while. In 2023, they got secretly engaged and announced it on Instagram. Now, the couple is happily married, and here’s everything that you need to know about their wedding ceremony and celebration.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Wedding Details

The Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and the rock band legend’s son Jake Bongiovi got hitched in a secret ceremony in the United States over the weekend of May 18, 2024. The guest list was limited to their close family members, as reported by The Sun. A source told the outlet, “They are planning a bigger ceremony…later this year, but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” and added, “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Later, the father of the groom, John Francis Bongiovi Jr., confirmed their marriage and shared during his appearance on BBC’s The One Show, “They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true.”

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi’s Big Fat Wedding

In October 2024, the couple went on to have a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany. The duo shared dreamy pictures from the event on their separate Instagram accounts and celebrated the union. Camilla Boniek planned the event while Millie’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine (who plays Papa and the scientist in the series), officiated the wedding. It was such a beautiful moment.

Enola Holmes, the actress’s wedding dress, was spectacular. The bride wore a custom-made version of Galia Lahav’s ANAIS gown featuring a bustier bodice with exposed boning, a structured wais,t and a long train with pretty flowery lace detailing all over. She kept her look minimal, with almost no jewelry and subtle makeup. On the other hand, the groom looked absolutely dashing in his black and white suit. For the after-party, Millie changed into a sleek mini dress with an off-shoulder detailing and chose her husband’s bow tie as her jewelry.

Did Millie Bobby Brown Go According To Her Wedding Plan?

After her engagement news was out, people started to inquire when Millie was going to get hitched. So, ahead of her wedding, in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the Damsel actress opened up about her plans of how she wanted to get married, and said, “I can say that the planning is going. It’s so fun. And it’s such an exciting time in my life…To have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it’s important to keep those things—those small precious moments in life—really close to your chest.”

In another conversation on Today show, without revealing the wedding date, the actress-turned-producer shared, “It’s not been stressful at all for me. Jake is very involved, he is very helpful during the whole process. I have never felt alone in it, which I think is nice. I am like, ‘Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately it’s a very intimate day for the both of us, and we are excited.”

Did You Know How Jake Bongiovi Proposed To Millie Bobby Brown?

Well, apparently, Jake proposed to her with a ring that belonged to her mother, Kelly Brown. While talking about the whole proposal, Millie shared in an interview with The Sunday Times, “I’ve always loved that ring; it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Well, it’s been a year that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been married, and the couple is unstoppable. What do you think?

