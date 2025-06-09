Jimmy Kimmel isn’t just a comedian anymore. He’s a late-night institution. Considered to be one of the most prominent TV hosts, Kimmel is also a comedian, writer, voice actor, and producer. He has been the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003.

Meanwhile, he has hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards thrice, in 2012, 2016, and 2020, and the Academy Awards four times, in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024. In 2018, TIME named him one of “The World’s 100 Most Influential People.”

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth In 2025?

As of 2025, Kimmel has a net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and every dollar screams longevity, loyalty, and laughs. He didn’t jump networks or chase film deals. He stayed at that desk, built a brand around it, and turned that consistency into cash.

Let’s break this down: Kimmel takes home a $15 million base salary for Jimmy Kimmel Live! every year (via Parade). Add a few bonuses from ABC (reportedly $3 million annually), sprinkle in some outside income, and he’s comfortably pulling in around $24 million annually. That’s Colbert-level cash just slightly under Fallon. But you know what? Kimmel does it with less flash and more heart.

How Jimmy Earns From His Gigs: More Than Just A Paycheck

Kimmel’s income might look simple—the talk show host gets paid for showing up—but the math runs deeper. He hosts roughly 170 episodes a year, which is about $88K per episode. And that doesn’t even touch his residuals, side projects, or production work with his company, Kimmelot.

Then there’s the Oscars. Kimmel’s hosted four times, but don’t let that Hollywood spotlight fool you—it’s not where the money’s at. In fact, when Wanda Sykes joked about the gig costing her money, Kimmel backed her up with a full truth bomb (via Parade):

“It’s less than that. I got paid $15,000 to host the Oscars. And there’s one of me! You guys will probably have to split that.” That Oscar gig might not pay much, but it boosts his brand. Kimmel sat out the Oscars 2025 hosting duty because he doesn’t need it at this point. The man has already hosted it four times. That’s plenty for the legacy and the clips.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Earnings Beyond Late Night TV

Kimmel’s never only been about television or talk shows. His voice roles, production credits, and occasional book ventures (The Serious Goose says hello) show he’s not boxed into the late-night lane. He’s got range. And more importantly, control.

In a world where hosts come and go, Jimmy Kimmel’s built an empire by doing one thing: sticking around. He’s outlasted the chaos, stayed relatable, and never lost the charm. That $50 million? It’s not just a net worth. It’s a reward for playing the long game — smartly, steadily, and on his terms.

