Prime Video has officially announced a new upcoming Telugu original series titled Isakapatnam. The action thriller starring Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh is a seven-episode series directed by Garry BH and will stream globally on the platform. The series marks another major Telugu original from Prime Video and brings together an ensemble cast in a story set against the backdrop of crime, power, and revenge.

Isakapatnam Plot

Set in the 1990s in the fictional port town of Isakapatnam, the series follows three individuals whose lives become intertwined as they move closer to taking down the empire of the town’s most influential man, Naidu. A woman seeking justice, a loyal henchman caught between duty and conscience, and an ordinary man driven by revenge find themselves at the center of a dangerous battle. Against a backdrop of power struggles, family rivalries, gangster conflicts, and political tensions, their paths collide in unexpected ways.

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Isakapatnam Cast & Crew

Isakapatnam is directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, with dialogues penned by Tajuddin Syed. The series is produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions.

Along with Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, the ensemble cast includes Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu in key roles.

Isakapatnam Release Date

Isakapatnam will stream exclusively on Prime Video from July 2. The series will be available in Telugu, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi. Subtitles will also be offered in multiple languages, including English, for viewers across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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