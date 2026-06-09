Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film, Peddi, is currently running in theaters. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is a sports-action drama, including a romantic element, too.

Besides Charan and Janhvi, the movie features Shivarajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and more. Though the movie is performing decently at the box office, a controversial scene sparked a major online discussion.

What Is the Peddi Controversy?

After the movie hit the big screens, the audience started sharing their reaction online. Many fans alleged that the film hypersexualizes Janhvi’s female character, Achiyyamma. This also ignited an online debate about the portrayal of women in Indian cinema.

In one of the movie scenes, Ram Charan’s character, Peddi Pehelwan, forced the female lead for a romantic kiss in the dark, claiming it as a way to express his love. As a result, Achiyyamma’s character arc wasn’t loved by many.

The romantic dynamic between Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in #Peddi is one of the most disgusting and dated portrayals I have seen. Shameless shots of her naval and chest. No care for consent. Moral stance of a saviour while constantly ogling and letching at her! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 4, 2026

Director Buchi Babu’s Reaction To The Controversy

After the controversy around Peddi got heated online, director Buchi Babu Sana finally reacted to the situation. The Indian filmmaker asserted had no intention for anyone to feel ‘uncomfortable’ or ‘disrespected’.

The director added that he always has respect for women, both on and off-screen. Additionally, he apologized for the controversial scenes and disclosed that changes had been made to the concerned portions.

“As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.

I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely.” – the director said

With these words, it seems that those controversial scenes have been removed from the movie.

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

Peddi Co-Star Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor’s Situation

In a conversation with Telugu360 Digital, Jagapathi Babu reacted to the controversy and defended Janhvi Kapoor. The South actor said,

“As an artist, the only thing I would say is please don’t target the actor. It’s unfair to go after that girl. We don’t know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision.”

Further, the veteran star added that the actors only do what the director asks them to in the movie. Jagapathi Babu also affirmed that the actors trust the director’s vision and work as per their instructions.

“It’s not as if she pushed for it herself. She did what the director asked her to do. When an actor signs on and trusts a director’s vision, they follow that vision. We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. He (Buchi Babu) may have his own reasons. I support Janhvi in this matter,” the 64-year-old star said

As of this writing, Janhvi Kapoor has yet to respond to the situation. However, with this Peddi controversy, the chances are higher that such controversial scenes might not be included in movies in the near future.

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