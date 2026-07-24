Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 28: Falls Well Short Of Entering Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and others, has completed its four-week run at the worldwide box office. The film had a genuinely good buzz, riding franchise goodwill and Akshay’s comeback to deliver decent numbers through its first two weeks. However, the pace has slowed considerably as the fourth week wrapped up, and the film is now approaching the tail end of its theatrical journey. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the worldwide box office in 28 days?

By the end of week 4, Welcome To The Jungle has earned 137.36 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 162.09 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film has wrapped up its run at 33.36 crore gross. Combining both, the 28-day worldwide box office collection stands at 195.45 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 137.36 crore

India gross – 162.09 crore

Overseas gross – 33.36 crore

Worldwide gross – 195.45 crore

Will miss Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers globally by a considerable margin

With no fuel left in the tank, Welcome To The Jungle will fall short of entering Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. The 10th spot on that list currently belongs to OMG 2 at 220 crore gross, which looks impossible to beat, given the film’s slow pace. The gap of nearly 25 crore is simply too large to bridge at this stage of the film’s run.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers of all time globally (gross):

2.0 – 691 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 316.61 crore Good Newwz – 311.27 crore Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore Housefull 4 – 291.08 crore Mission Mangal – 287.18 crore Airlift – 231.60 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, and many others.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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