Jana Nayagan Box Office: Becomes 6th Biggest A-Rated Indian Opener, Beats Dhurandhar( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jana Nayagan has finally arrived, and the day 1 numbers confirm that no delay or online leak could impact the anticipation for Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong. The Tamil political thriller has opened to solid numbers at the Indian box office, and it has done so purely on the strength of Vijay’s superstardom and the emotional sentiment of the film being his last theatrical release. With a score of 40 crore+, it has registered the 6th biggest opening among the top A-rated Indian openers of all time.

The magnum opus scored 42.7 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. Given everything the film had to go through during its pre-release stage: an indefinite postponement, censorship complications, and a leak online before its official release, this is a fantastic number that reflects the strong and loyal fan base of Vijay.

Registers the 6th biggest A-rated opening among Indian films

With 42.7 crore, Jana Nayagan has registered the 6th biggest opening ever for an A-rated Indian film at the Indian box office. In doing so, it has surpassed Dhurandhar’s 28.6 crore to claim the 6th spot, pushing Cocktail 2 (14.1 crore) out of the top 10. It’s the second Tamil film to grace the top 10 list after Coolie (65 crore).

Take a look at India’s top 10 A-rated Indian openers at the Indian box office (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Salaar – 90.7 crore They Call Him OG – 84.7 crore Coolie – 65 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Jana Nayagan – 42.7 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case – 21 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore

More about the film

Jana Nayagan is a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, as confirmed by the makers. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. It is one of the most expensive Tamil films ever, with a budget of 300-350 crore.

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