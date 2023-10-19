Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, Sarathkumar, John Vijay, Muralidhar Goud, Brahmaji and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Director: Anil Ravipudi

What’s Good: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s performance as Bhagavanth Kesari was a delight to watch along with the expected over the top action sequences.

What’s Bad: It’s predominantly a retread of familiar territory rather than offering something entirely novel.

Loo Break: A plethora of clichéd moments, and that’s your signal.

Watch or Not?: It’s a family entertainer, If you’re a fan of NBK, watch the film otherwise don’t bother.

Language: Telugu (with subtitles at selected theatres)

Available On: In Theatres Near You

Runtime: 2 Hours 10 Minutes

In the film, Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari, portrayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna, holds a strong desire for Vijaya Lakshmi, also known as Viji, played by Sreeleela, to cultivate strength and courage within her. He harbors a fervent wish for her to consider a career in the Indian Army, driven by a compelling rationale. However, Viji remains disinterested in this pursuit. Meanwhile, Rahul Sanghvi, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, actively pursues her for a compelling cause of his own.

The motivations behind Rahul’s pursuit of Viji and the connection between Bhagavanth Kesari and Viji are central mysteries within the movie’s plot. The film answers whether Bhagavanth had any prior connection with Rahul Sanghvi. The ultimate decision of whether Viji chooses to join the Indian Army or not forms a pivotal turning point in the narrative, and all these intriguing questions will find their answers within the course of the film.

Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie commences with a slow beginning, dedicating a whole half-hour to elucidate Bhagavanth Kesari’s heartfelt intentions to empower Viji and encourage her to enlist in the Army, a well-grounded aspiration although total in disregard to her aspiration. Nevertheless, where it encounters a setback is in the somewhat conventional central plot, specifically revolving around Sarathkumar’s incident and his aspirations for Viji, which might be considered rather ordinary from a cinematic standpoint.

Anil’s attempts to infuse some humor into the storyline through the Kajal and Bhagavanth Kesari subplot do not seamlessly merge with the overall narrative. This additional layer fails to deliver full-fledged entertainment and feels somewhat disconnected, especially during Kajal’s proposal to Kesari. The humor exchanged between these two characters falls short of expectations. Even the ‘Ganesh Anthem’ song featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and the talented dancer Viji lacks the necessary vibe and energy to set the screen ablaze with their moves.

On the other hand, Rahul Sanghvi (played by Arjun Rampal) as the antagonist and the backdrop appear to be passable. The highly anticipated flashback episode leans more towards background dialogues rather than delivering an exhilarating moment for Bhagavanth Kesari, which might leave audiences wanting more from this crucial narrative element.

Nonetheless, the meticulously crafted interval action sequence proves to be highly effective, effectively generating anticipation for an exciting second half, where Anil Ravipudi shines. The latter portion of the film commences with a dynamic, action-packed start and sustains this momentum adeptly by skillfully integrating brief, well-placed flashbacks. What truly excels in the latter part of the movie is its unwavering pacing, seamlessly blending with the meticulously orchestrated action sequences. The impact is further heightened by the well-crafted dialogue that accompanies these action-packed episodes.

Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Review: Star Performance

Balakrishna truly exceeded expectations in his portrayal of Bhagavanth Kesari, and it’s a delightful surprise to witness him in a role that closely matches his real age. His emotional interactions with Viji were the icing on the cake in this cinematic masterpiece. Moreover, the incorporation of the Telangana dialect and Anil Ravipudi’s understated yet effective dialogues lent an authentic touch to Kesari’s character, making it remarkably genuine, I must say.

As for Sreeleela, known for her previous glamorous roles, her decision to take on the character of Viji was a rather unexpected twist in her career. While her performance in the emotional scenes might have benefited from a bit more intensity, it’s worth noting that this is her first attempt in such a role, so let’s be understanding and patient. No complaints here. And then there’s Kajal Aggarwal, playing Kaachi, the psychology expert with limited opportunities to dazzle us with her acting skills. The way her role is written doesn’t give her much chance to shine, but at least her fans get to see her on the big screen once more.

Arjun Rampal‘s portrayal of Rahul Sanghvi is competent, yet his character design and the portrayal of Project V both feel quite conventional. He effectively embodies the role of the archetypal wealthy antagonist. In the company of other actors such as Sarathkumar, Muralidhar Goud, Brahmaji, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others, none stand out with a lasting impression; they mainly play their parts in advancing the storyline.

Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Anil Ravipudi has left audiences pleasantly surprised with Bhagavanth Kesari, deviating from his typical trademark of extravagant comedy entertainers. This time, he delves into an emotional narrative that, all in all, comes across as somewhat conventional and foreseeable.

The director overlooked a chance to explore the deeper connection between Bhagavanth Kesari and Viji, which could have mitigated various other shortcomings. While it’s not a complete failure, there’s a certain enchantment that seems absent. To genuinely enhance the film’s core, this aspect needs to harmoniously come together. In summary, ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ presents a somewhat lackluster first half, but its more dynamic and compelling second half, coupled with a subpar meaningful message of women empowerment, renders it a worthwhile one-time viewing for the festive season.

During the initial half of Bhagavanth Kesari, there is limited space for the music director Thaman to make a distinctive impact. While his background score for the Interval action sequence is passable, it’s in the second half where Thaman truly stands out. With more action sequences in the latter half, Thaman excels in elevating the film’s intensity. The cinematography is decent, and the action scenes display improved visual quality. While the editing could have been more refined, the writing managed to impress in various segments.

Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Review: The Last Word

Bhagavanth Kesari is a robust commercial entertainer. The second half outpaces the first, offering a thrilling experience. Nandamuri Balakrishna delivers an exceptional performance as Kesari, even surpassing his role in Akhanda, much to the delight of his fans. The film is laden with impactful dialogue without crossing the line into excess. The mass action sequences are potent, and the emotional moments strike a chord with the audience, with Sreeleela delivering a pleasant surprise through her acting. Director Anil Ravipudi presents Balayya in a novel light, making this a worthwhile watch for the Dasara season.

Bhagavanth Kesari releases on 19th October 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Bhagavanth Kesari.

