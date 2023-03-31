We have often seen actors moving from South to Bollywood. Since South films like KGF, Pushpa, RRR, Kantara and others have emerged as blockbusters across the globe, it has sparked a never-ending South Vs Bollywood debate. Time and again we have seen who’s who of Bollywood and South industry giving their 2 cents on the debate. And the recent one to join the debate is Kajal Aggarwal.

After making it big in the South, the actress has been a part of multiple Bollywood projects like Singham with Ajay Devgn, Special 26 with Akshay Kumar, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and Mumbai Saga, among others. Recently, the actress was asked about both industries and she chose South over Bollywood.

During her appearance at News18 Rising India Summit 2023, when Kajal Aggarwal was asked about the difference between the Hindi industry and the south industry, she stated that Hindi lacks ethics and values. She further added that the South industry is very accepting and very friendly.

Kajal Aggarwal said, “There are a lot of people who want to start their career in Hindi because it is a more nationwide recognised language. Having said that, yes the south is a very friendly industry, it’s very accepting, there are fabulous technicians in the south, wonderful directors and phenomenal content that is generated over all four languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”

“And of course, Hindi has been our mother tongue. We have grown up watching Hindi movies. It has been accepting and has been very kind to me as well. But I prefer the eco-system, the ethics, the values, the discipline of the south industry, which I feel is lacking in Hindi cinema,” she added further.

In the same interview, Kajal Aggarwal also recalled being called ‘fat’ when she was pregnant.

