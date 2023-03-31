It looks like with the nepotism debate; there seems to be another section rising and opening about their deepest darkest times. We’re talking about actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who’s an outsider and was forced to leave Bollywood amid dirty politics. Amaal Malik also spoke of his experience along with AR Rahman, Sushant Singh Rajput and several others being a victim of such instances in the past. Now, Shekhar Suman is exposing the industry and comparing the culprits to “rattle snake.” Scroll below for details!

The shocking revelations by Priyanka Chopra have left the celebrities divided. While stars like Kangana Ranaut, Amaal Malik, have supported the global icon, there also remain personalities like Rakhi Sawant who are slamming such acts. The famous Bigg Boss personality said there should be gratitude for all that Bollywood has given to PeeCee rather than defaming it on an international platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shekhar Suman exposed Bollywood in a thread of tweets that began, “Priyanka Chopra’s sensational revelation has not come as a shocker.It is well known the way the cabal within the film industry functions.It will oppress, suppress and persecute you till you are finished.It happened with SSR.”

Shekhar Suman continued, “It will happen to others too.That’s the way the cookie crumbles in the industry.Take it or leave it.and Priyanka decided to leave.and thank God she did.for now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood.As they say every cloud has a silver lining.”

It will happen to others too.That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry.Take it or leave it.and Priyanka decided to leave.and thank God she did.for now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in https://t.co/cleRR7DGsL they say every cloud has a silver lining. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 30, 2023

Just not that, Shekhar shared that he and his son Adhyayan Suman have been victims too. “I know of atleast 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects.i know it for sure.These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake.But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us,” his thread concluded.

I know of atleast 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects.i know it for sure.These 'gangsters' have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake.But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 30, 2023

What are your thoughts on Shekhar Suman’s remarks?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding With AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Confirmed! Harrdy Sandhu Spills Secret, “I Have Called & Congratulated…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News