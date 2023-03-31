Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Bholaa has opened below expectations at the Indian box office. Also starring Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, the film failed to enjoy the full benefit of Ram Navami’s partial holiday and as a result, the number has stayed much below the 15 crore mark on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

The film marks Ajay’s fourth directorial venture after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34 and it’s an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi starring Karthi. The reviews and word-of-mouth have been mixed to decent so far, as a result, not a huge turnout was witnessed yesterday. The bare minimum expectation was to surpass Drishyam 2‘s 15.38 crores.

As per early trends flowing in, Bholaa has earned just in the range of 11-12.30 crores on its day 1 at the Indian box office. It’s a shocking start as Ajay’s last release Drishyam 2 has taken a start of over 15 crores despite being a non-holiday release. Of course, the sequel factor played an important role there but still, if not more, one expected to at least go beyond Drishyam 2 considering the face value and partial holiday.

Today, Bholaa will see a dip in collections and it’s totally understood on a working day. However, it needs to be minimal.

