A24’s Materialists might not have made much noise with its box office collections, but it is moving closer to success. The film has a powerful star cast and a modest budget. It has already recovered its production cost and, more than that has surpassed A24’s Priscilla. The rom-com drama is on track to beat Celine Song’s previous and first movie, Past Lives’, worldwide haul. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The rom-com drama is not getting enough exposure due to the multiple big-budget movies released during this peak summer. The film has received mixed to positive reviews and is minting cash at its own pace. Dakota Johnson’s movie is also set to beat We Live In Time’s domestic haul as A24’s 15th highest-grossing film ever.

Materialists at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal starrer Materialists collected a strong $5.8 million on its second three-day weekend in North America. It has strong legs at the domestic box office and dropped by -48.7% only from last weekend when it was released. After ten days of release, the film collected $23.9 million domestically.

For the uninitiated, the rom-com drama is running in 11 foreign locations only. The movie collected $2.1 million on its second weekend in these 11 countries. Therefore, the film’s overseas cume reached the $7.5 million mark after its second weekend. It dropped by 40% from its opening weekend. Allied to the $23.9 million domestic cume, it has hit the $31.4 million worldwide cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $23.9 million

International – $7.5 million

Worldwide – $31.4 million

Budget & ROI update

The Materialists’ outstanding star cast comprises Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. They are some of the popular faces in Hollywood, so fans were excited to see them sharing the screen. According to reports, the rom-com drama had an estimated budget of $20 million and has accumulated $31.4 million worldwide. Therefore, the film has earned 57.1% more than its production cost. The film must earn around $50 million to break even at the box office.

Dakota Johnson‘s film is the only rom-com drama running in theaters and is on track to break even in the following weeks. Materialists, released on June 13, is less than $1 million away from We Live in Time’s $24.7 million domestic haul and has become the 15th highest-grossing film of A24 in North America.

