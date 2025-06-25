On weekdays, the movie business slows down a bit as people have offices and schools to attend. But if a film is good, it will see impressive crowds even on weekdays. Lilo & Stitch, for example, collected strong numbers even on its fifth Monday and is at #4 in the domestic box office chart. Keep scrolling for more.

The live-action remake is still tracking to hit the $1 billion milestone but has slowed down a bit because of the new releases. It is now against two other PG-rated films. Even if it does not enter the billion-dollar club, it is a blockbuster and has accumulated high returns so far for Disney Studios. This was much needed for the studio after the box office debacle of Snow White.

Lilo & Stitch’s box office collection on day 32

The live-action Disney remake Lilo & Stitch collected a strong $1.3 million on its fifth Monday at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. Despite battling How to Train Your Dragon and Elio, it only witnessed a decline of -37.5% from last Monday. It also lost 300 theaters last Friday, but still registered as one of the biggest fifth Mondays of all time for Memorial Day releases.

Top 5 biggest 5th Mondays of all time among Memorial Day releases

Top Gun: Maverick – $4.6 million Aladdin – $1.7 million The Little Mermaid – $1.3 million Lilo $ Stitch – $1.3 million Bruce Almighty – $1.1 million

Inches closer to the $400 million milestone

After its 5th Monday gross, the live-action remake has hit the $388.1 million cume at the domestic box office. Unfortunately, the film is still far from the $400 million mark and is projected to cross it next week. The film is expected to earn between $425 million and $450 million domestically.

Worldwide collection update

Lilo & Stitch is still performing well; its international cume has reached the $524.28 million mark. This weekend, the remake crossed the $900 million milestone worldwide, and its collection stands at $912.35 million global cume.

Box Office Summary

North America – $388.06 million

International – $524.3 million

Worldwide – $912.3 million

