Video games and Hollywood have always had a complicated relationship. Despite being built on rich stories, beloved characters, and massive fan bases, most video game movies have historically underperformed at the box office, or worse, bombed spectacularly. From Doom to Assassin’s Creed, the genre was once infamous for failing to live up to the hype. Even when the tide began to turn with modest successes like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, a true box office juggernaut remained elusive.

Yet, the hunger for cinematic adaptations hasn’t slowed. Studios continue to invest heavily in transforming pixelated adventures into theatrical spectacles, hoping to crack the billion-dollar code. With Minecraft, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Zelda movies in the pipeline, fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see which franchise could be the next breakout hit. But here’s the twist: only one movie based on a video game has crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office so far. And no, it’s not Minecraft.

Which Video Game Movie Crossed The $1B Milestone At The Box Office?

In April 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie changed the game forever. Released as a collaboration between Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo, this animated film not only broke franchise records but redefined what was possible for a video game adaptation at the global box office.

Mario leaped past expectations from day one with a stunning $204M domestic debut and $377M worldwide opening weekend. The film eventually climbed to a jaw-dropping $1.3 billion global gross, powered by $574M in North America and $786M internationally, per Box Office Mojo.

Super Mario Bros. Box Office Breakdown

Domestic: $574 million

International: $786 million

Worldwide: $1.3 billion

Super Mario Bros. Set Multiple Records During Its Run

Super Mario Bros. set various records during its box office run and stands out for multiple reasons. It is the first and only video game movie to cross $1B worldwide. It had the biggest global animated opening ever for a video game adaptation.

It also became the top-grossing Illumination film in several markets, beating even Minions and outperformed high-budget competitors like Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during its run.

Part of its magic was cross-generational appeal. Parents relived nostalgia, kids fell in love with the vibrant world, and even casual fans showed up thanks to viral memes, Jack Black’s “Peaches” song, and colorful animation.

Other video game movies? Nowhere close. Warcraft made $439M (mainly from China). Detective Pikachu pulled $430M. Sonic 2 finished at $405M. Despite all efforts, none have hit Mario’s level. So while Minecraft and Zelda may have billion-dollar dreams, only Mario had the coins to prove it so far.

