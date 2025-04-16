A Minecraft Movie is isolated at the top spot in the domestic box office chart, raking in glorious numbers every day. It has also scored record numbers on its second Monday. The film beat The Super Mario Bros. opening weekend collection in the US, and now let’s compare the two video game-based movie collections simultaneously. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2023 movie was the second highest-grossing film of that year. It is the biggest videogame-based movie of all time, and this 2025 film might even challenge that position in its theatrical run. For now, the 2025 release is trailing behind the 2023 movie in terms of the daily, but it is never too late to catch up with it.

The Minecraft Movie has also grossed splendid numbers on its second Monday, refusing to dial down at the box office in North America. Jared Hess’ film starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa registered 4th biggest second Monday ever for April releases right behind the 2023 flick. It witnessed a dip of 49.6% from last Monday. Based on the data revealed by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the movie collected a solid $5 million on its second Monday, while The Super Mario Bros Movie has earned $5.8 million. The difference is less than $1 million between the two at the same point in time.

A Minecraft Movie VS The Super Mario Bros Movie

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Super Mario Bros Movie collected $5.8 million on its second Monday, and its domestic cume was $358.97 million at that time. Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie has reached the $283.86 million mark in North America. After its second Monday, Jared Hess‘ film is trailing behind by 20.9% from the 2023 blockbuster.

However, it must be noted that The Super Mario Bros Movie was released on a Wednesday and Easter Sunday; hence, the film was in the theatres for 13 days during the 2nd Monday. On the other hand, the Minecraft film was released on Friday and was in the theatres for 11 days when the second Monday was calculated.

The Minecraft Movie collected $78.5 million on its second weekend, which is again lower than the $92.3 million collected by the 2023 movie.

Still, the dailies for A Minecraft Movie are lower than The Super Mario Bros Movie. The movie collected $574.93 million in its domestic run, but this latest release is expected to earn between $440 million and $470 million in the US in its theatrical. With no new big releases, it will rule the theatres solely.

A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

