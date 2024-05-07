The 2023 movie, The Super Mario Bros Movie, was not just one of the highest-earning movies but emerged as the most profitable movie of last year. Based on the Nintendo Mario video game, the film was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Let us look at the film’s box office numbers and the records it broke. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is about plumber brothers Mario and Luigi, who get transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world while working underground to fix a water main. But then the siblings are separated, and an epic adventure begins. The film’s profit is in contrast to Margot Robbie-led Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Both these movies were the biggest blockbusters of the year in 2023.

The Super Mario Bros Movie’s voice cast included Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black voiced Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and more. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s video game-based movie was made on an estimated budget of only $100 million, without other costs. Let us take a look at its expenses and the revenues it brought it.

Expenses-

According to Deadline’s breakdown, The Super Mario Bros Movie spent $100 million in production costs. The makers spent a whopping $150 million on the film’s prints and ads. For the unversed, the production companies that spent money on the movie include Universal Pictures, Illumination, and Nintendo. In residuals and other distribution expenses, the movie spent $40 million; in interest and overhead, $20 million was spent. Lastly, in participation, $90 million was spent. Therefore, the total expenses of the movie sum up to $400 million.

Revenues & Box Office-

The Super Mario Bros Movie earned Illumination Entertainment its highest-grossing opening weekend. It also had the highest animated global box office opening, surpassing Frozen II‘s estimated $358 million, with its five-day launch earning $377 million. It also has the record for the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film in IMAX, earning $21.6 million.

The domestic run of the movie was $574.9 million, and internationally, it earned $787 million. The movie’s worldwide collection is an outstanding $1.36 billion, making it the highest-grossing video game movie after smashing the 2016 movie Warcraft’s $438.8 million by a large margin.

The Super Mario Bros Movie raked $619 million from its theatrical run and $140 million from home entertainment. It raked in another $200 million from television and streaming. Hence, the total revenue earned is $959 million, and the net profit is $559 million. The movie, when it arrived on Netflix, was on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for multiple weeks and on the top spot as well.

