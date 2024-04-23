Despite being released several months ago, Oppenheimer is still winning in terms of box office collections. It is close to celebrating its first anniversary. The movie by Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. It, has attained a new milestone because of its collection at the IMAX theatres. The film also received favorable treatment in the Japanese theatres, where it came out a few days back.

Nolan’s film about the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer was one of the highest-grossing films in 2023. Despite the clash with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, it was both critically and commercially successful. Not to mention how the film dominated the award season and took home seven Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards 2024. Cillian got his first Oscar nod and took the award home for the first time only. Keep scrolling for more.

Oppenheimer has brought extreme success to IMAX, and for the unversed, Christopher Nolan shot the entire movie with IMAX cameras. It was an instant success for them. According to Collider’s report, the film has reached the $190 million milestone at the IMAX box office this weekend, adding to its impressive collections. The movie gave the theatre chain its biggest post-COVID boost, as reported in the reports.

Oppenheimer’s box office report-

Christopher Nolan’s movie was released in the US on July 21, and it opened to a whopping $82.4 million. Overall, the Cillian Murphy-led movie collected $329.86 million in domestic theatres. Internally, it made $641.5 million.

On March 29, it was released in Japan and has so far raked in $7.5 million. The film’s worldwide collection is currently $971.36 million. Oppenheimer is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

