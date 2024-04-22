The MonsterVerse movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has surpassed its predecessor, Godzilla vs Kong’s global collections. It is closing to a new milestone at the worldwide box office. It will soon be a month since the film has hit the theatres. It has also beaten Kong: Skull Island’s domestic record as well. The two great Titans are churning out all the profits as days pass. Scroll below for more.

It is the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse, and over the years, Godzilla and King Kong have entertained the fans with their solo films. When the makers decided to put the giants in one film, things became more exciting for fans. In the last movie, they go head to head against each other, but in this one, they unlock a new territory by teaming up and fighting a new threat. This idea could be further explored in future movies.

According to the reports of trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire crossed the $300 million mark overseas and has collected $313.6 million internationally so far. The numbers have allowed the film surpasses the 2021 movie Godzilla vs Kong. The Millie Bobby Brown starrer film collected over $470 million worldwide in its global run, but Godzilla x Kong has now beaten those numbers by a decent margin.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s global collection stands at $485.21 million and is very close to reaching the $500 million milestone, which will likely happen soon. The report said it raked in $21.6 million on its fourth weekend, experiencing a 38% drop from last weekend, reaching $313.6 million international cume over 72 markets. The film will open in Japan next weekend and is expected to cross the $500 million mark then. It is the third highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s domestic collection of $171.61 million has now surpassed Kong: Skull Island‘s $168.05 million on the other hand.

Adam Wingard‘s film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, aims for a $500 million-$600 million global run, and the film is set to open in Japanese theatres on April 26. Meanwhile, the MonsterVerse film’s theatrical run in China has been extended for another month.

