After the success of Border 2, Varun Dhawan returns to the big screen with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release in theaters tomorrow (June 5), and aims for a decent start at the Indian box office. In the advance booking stage, the film is performing decently and has already sold over 20K tickets for day 1. Keep reading for a detailed opening-day pre-sales report!

With no major Hindi competitors, the romantic comedy entertainer is likely to release with a good final screen/show count across the country. As of now, over 3.5K shows have been listed, and many more will be added before the first show starts tomorrow. In the available shows, the film has been seeing some traction. Also, the average ticket price is around 240 rupees, which isn’t too much.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sells over 20K tickets for day 1

As of 1 pm IST, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has sold 21.1K tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In terms of collection, the film has grossed 65.05 lakh at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking. In net collections, it equals 55.13 lakh. With more shows being added, a healthy number is expected by the end of the day.

With still 1 day to go, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is heading for the final advance booking in the range of 1.5-2 crore gross at the Indian box office for day 1. For a romantic comedy film, this will be a decent number, and the rest will depend on word of mouth.

Leads in Delhi and Maharashtra

Among states, Delhi and Maharashtra are leading the charts in day 1 advance booking for the David Dhawan directorial. As we write, the film has sold tickets worth 14.51 lakh gross in Delhi, followed by 14.05 lakh gross in Maharashtra. In the past, too, these two states have been major contributors to Varun Dhawan‘s movies, and even this time, their performance will be crucial.

Among cities, the NCR region is ruling the roost with 14.51 lakh gross. Mumbai is just behind, selling tickets worth 11 lakh gross for the opening day.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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