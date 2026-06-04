Karuppu has surprised everyone with its performance and continues to mint moolah at the worldwide box office. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, the film has already emerged as a big, profitable venture, having also reached major milestones. In the latest development, it has scored a much-awaited triple century worldwide, becoming the first Suriya film to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 20 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama is going strong in India, with its total currently standing at an estimated 188.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 222.37 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed a solid 79.25 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 20-day worldwide box office collection stands at 300.62 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 188.45 crore

India gross – 222.37 crore

Overseas gross – 79.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 300.62 crore

Suriya’s first-ever 300 crore grosser

With 300.62 crore coming in 20 days, Karuppu has become Suriya’s first 300 crore grosser globally. After enduring a prolonged dry spell at the box office, the actor has bounced back spectacularly with his latest release. For Kollywood, it’s the first film of 2026 to score a triple century, and overall, it’s the tenth Tamil film to achieve the feat.

Can Karuppu become Kollywood’s 9th highest-grosser?

Currently, Karuppu is the tenth-highest-grossing film of Kollywood. To claim the ninth spot, it must beat Amaran (339.65 crore), which is 39.03 crore away. So, it needs 39.04 crore more to grab the ninth spot, which looks tough. Let’s see how the film performs in the fourth weekend, as it will decide whether Amaran is beatable.

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers globally:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Karuppu – 300.62 crore (20 days)

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