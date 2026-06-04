Today is the D-Day for all Ram Charan fans as the much-awaited Peddi has finally arrived in theaters. The magnum opus has been in the making for a long time, and it’s finally seeing the light of day. In the initial stage of production, the film generated good buzz, but with multiple delays and underwhelming assets, things started to go out of hand. Nonetheless, a strong start is on the cards, and the biggest solo opening for the Mega Power Star at the Indian box office is definitely loading. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

The first look and the Chikiri Chikiri song created good buzz

After the debacle of Game Changer, fans are hoping for the Mega Power Star’s comeback with the latest Telugu sports action drama. The rugged and Pushpa-like first look of the actor created ripples and caught the attention of the masses. The following asset, the Chikiri Chikiri song, also became a chartbuster. However, after Chikiri Chikiri, none of the assets pushed the buzz forward.

Trailer disappoints a big time

The most important asset, the trailer, wasn’t well-received, and the reception was mixed to poor. Fans have liked it, but among the neutral audience, it hasn’t generated the required urgency. Yes, it gave us a glimpse of the efforts Ram Charan put in, but nothing really stood out in the much-awaited trailer.

Riding on the star power

Despite an underwhelming trailer, the initial buzz and the strong fan base of Ram Charan and the entire Konidela family in the Telugu market have helped Peddi to remain a hot property. The same was reflected in the paid previews (held on June 3) and the opening-day advance booking at the Indian box office. Excluding paid previews, day 1 pre-sales have only touched the 20 crore gross mark (excluding blocked seats), which is huge and indicates the star power.

Day 1 box office prediction: Peddi set to be Ram Charan’s biggest solo opener!

Peddi has been released on a grand scale, and although the dubbed versions are expected to stay low, it will roar in its original Telugu version. Going by the anticipation in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the magnum opus targets a staggering 58-63 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1 (including paid previews).

With such an expected start, Peddi is all set to deliver the biggest solo opening for Ram Charan, beating his previous best Game Changer (51 crore net).

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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