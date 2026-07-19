The Odyssey Day 3 India Box Office (Early Trends) ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey has concluded its three-day opening weekend at the Indian box office on a high note. After a solid Friday and an even stronger Saturday, the epic fantasy action film carried that momentum into Sunday as well, closing out the weekend with numbers that place it firmly among Hollywood’s biggest 2026 releases in India. By the end of the first weekend, the film had come close to the 60 crore mark, making the 100 crore net mark an easy target. Keep reading to know what day 3 early trends suggest!

The Odyssey closes its first weekend on a strong note

Just like the first two days, the premium formats had rocking occupancy throughout the day; in fact, it was a bit higher in the morning, afternoon, and evening shows. However, during the night shows, occupancy dipped, which is understandable given that tomorrow (Monday) is a regular working day. Due to a drop in the night shows, collections didn’t witness a significant rise.

As per early trends, The Odyssey is closing day 3 at 20.5-21.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Overall, the film has earned 57.22-58.22 crore net at the Indian box office during its opening weekend, which equals 67.51-68.69 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 16.04 crore

Day 2 – 20.68 crore

Day 3 – 20.5-21.5 crore

Total – 57.22-58.22 crore

Registers Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening weekend ever in India!

With 57.22-58.22 crore net, The Odyssey has registered the biggest opening weekend for a Christopher Nolan film at the Indian box office, beating Oppenheimer’s 49.5 crore by a considerable margin. Nolan has always had a devoted following in India, but this weekend confirms just how much that fan base has grown since Oppenheimer swept award season and became a genuine cultural moment two years ago. His latest release has clearly benefited from that goodwill, on top of its own massive pre-release buzz.

With the opening weekend now in the books and reviews continuing to be largely positive, the film is set to build further through its first week. Very soon, it’ll overtake Michael (70.76 crore) at the Indian box office.

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