The Odyssey Box Office vs Hollywood’s Top 10 Opening Weekends In India (Photo Credit: Instagram/Universal Pictures)



Christopher Nolan’s fantasy action film, The Odyssey, is a force to be reckoned with at the Indian box office. Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron starrer packed a fantastic debut weekend. It also secured a spot among Hollywood’s all-time highest weekend grossers at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much did The Odyssey earn in its opening weekend?

According to the official update, The Odyssey packed a solid opening weekend of 56.66 crore net at the Indian box office. This includes collection from all four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It earned 16.07 crore on day 1, followed by 20.82 crore on Saturday. The first Sunday also remained better than the opening day, adding another 19.77 crore to the kitty.

Where does it stand among Hollywood’s top 10 opening weekend grossers?

Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway starrer surpassed The Lion King, which collected 54.75 crore net during its opening weekend in India, back in 2019. With that, the fantasy action film ranks 10th among Hollywood’s top 10 highest opening weekend grossers at the Indian box office. It joined the leagues of Avatar: Fire And Ash, Spider-Man: Man – No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame and many other Hollywood biggies.

Check out Hollywood’s all-time highest opening weekend grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Avengers: Endgame: 157.2 crore Avatar: The Way Of Water: 129 crore Spider-Man: Man – No Way Home: 109.04 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 94.3 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 79.5 crore Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: 65 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 64.8 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 64.55 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 66.65 crore The Odyssey: 56.66 crore

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