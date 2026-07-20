Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office (India) Update! (Photo Credit: Marvel)

Tom Holland is already winning praises for The Odyssey. But Marvel fans are waiting with bated breath to watch him reprise his most popular character, Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film of the Spider-Man franchise, is releasing in India on July 30, 2026. It is set to create history at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Which is Spider-Man’s biggest opener at the Indian box office?

The MCU film series has witnessed surging popularity with each new installment. Back in 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming earned 9.3 crore net on its opening day in India. The second installment, Far From Home, remained slightly better, bringing in 9.75 crore.

All expectations were surpassed with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which packed a bumper opening day of 32.67 crore net at the Indian box office. It also became the second-highest opener of the Marvel franchise after Avengers: Endgame (53.10 crore).

Brand New Day set to create history!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is witnessing excellent trends at the box office. It has sold 300K tickets in advance booking on BookMyShow. Going by the current buzz, Tom Holland‘s film will easily score a 45 crore opening in India. This means the superhero film will surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home by a considerable margin, creating history with the franchise’s biggest debut.

Check out the opening day collection of the Spider-Man franchise at the Indian box office:

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 9.3 crore

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 9.75 crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home: 32.67 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 45 crore+ (prediction)

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The ensemble cast also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office (India): 2 Lakh+ Tickets Sold In Advance Booking, Marvel’s 2nd Highest Opening Loading!

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