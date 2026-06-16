After starring in multiple MCU blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has become one of the most dependable stars in Hollywood. 2026 is expected to be another terrific year for the 30-year-old London-born actor because two highly anticipated films, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, are set to hit theaters this year. While Christopher Nolan’s fantasy actioner will be released on July 17, 2026, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed superhero flick will hit the big screen two weeks later on July 31, 2026.

As these two films are gearing up for their theatrical release, the question is: can The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day collectively take the combined career worldwide gross of all live-action films starring Tom Holland beyond the $12 billion mark? Let’s break down the numbers.

Live-Action Films Starring Tom Holland – Worldwide Earnings

Here’s a list of the live-action films starring Tom Holland in a leading or meaningful role, along with their worldwide totals, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Impossible (2012): $198.1 million In the Heart of the Sea (2015): $94.3 million Captain America: Civil War (2016): $1.155 billion The Lost City of Z (2016): $19.3 million Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $881 million The Current War (2017): $12.2 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2.052 billion Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2.799 billion Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019): $1.133 billion Chaos Walking (2021): $26.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion Uncharted (2022): $407.1 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that the combined worldwide gross of all live-action films starring Tom Holland is roughly $10.699 billion. This implies that for the actor’s career gross to surpass the $12 billion milestone at the global box office, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day must collectively earn more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Given the strong buzz and curiosity around both films, it’s likely their combined worldwide earnings will surpass the $1.3 billion benchmark and push Tom Holland’s career gross past the $12 billion milestone. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clearer only after their theatrical release in July.

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