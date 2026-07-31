Ramayana Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor To Beat His Biggest Opening By Huge Margin! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The thunderous reception to Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana: Part One has officially set off huge expectations for the opening day. Although a section of the audience is not fully convinced about the trailer, looking at the excitement for the film, it is easily safe to assume that Bollywood is all set for its 2nd 100 crore opening, Dhurandhar 2’s 145 crore!

Ranbir Kapoor & Yash’s Box Office Pull To Do Wonders!

For lead star Ranbir Kapoor, the film is shaping up to be a defining career milestone, positioning him to comfortably crash through the 100 crore barrier owing to the massive star power the film holds with Yash and Sunny Deol’s inclusion, both of them having a huge box office pull!

The Trailer Leaves You Wanting More!

The trailer is 4 minutes 10 seconds long, giving ample attention to the extended cast apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash! Nitesh Tiwari‘s film is aiming to build a grand world, and Ramayana trailer has definitely put a step forward in the same direction, since the audience cannot stop praising certain scenes, which include Jatayu’s fight, Aerawat scene, and more!

Nicely Positioned For A 100 Crore Opening!

Beyond Ranbir Kapoor’s pan-India popularity, the inclusion of Rocking Star Yash as Ravana guarantees massive regional pull for the film in the theaters. Meanwhile, a Diwali release window further cements the probability of hitting a century on day 1 for sure!

Ranbir Kapoor To Take A Huge Leap!

To appreciate the scale of what Ramayana is targeting, one needs to look at Ranbir Kapoor’s box office track record. The actor currently has Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s action drama Animal as the biggest opening film of his career. The action drama opened at 63.80 crore across all languages in India. Prior to that, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra held the top spot with 37 crore. The superstar is aiming to bring atleast 58% higher opening day collection than the biggest opening day of his career.

Check out the top 10 opening day collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s career at the box office (India Net Collection).

Animal: 63.8 crore Brahmastra: 37 crore (including 5 crores from south dubbed versions) Sanju: 34.74 crore Besharam: 21.56 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 19.45 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 15.73 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 13.30 crore Rockstar: 11 crore Tamasha: 10.87 crore Raajneeti: 10.50 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Jana Neta Box Office Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay Only 4.4 Crore Away From Delivering Hindi Cinema’s 2nd Hit Film Of 2026!

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